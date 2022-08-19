'Prepare to launch': India all set for 5G roll-out; Telcos hail 'Ease of doing business'

Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 01:24 AM IST

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday asked telecom service providers to gear up for the 5G launch post the issuance of spectrum allocation letters. The DoT has received payment of around ₹17,876 crore from service providers -- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the spectrum they won in a recent auction. In a first, the Department of Telecom (DoT) issued spectrum assignment letters on the same day the successful bidders of radio waves made upfront payments. Watch this video for more.