'Prepare to launch': India all set for 5G roll-out

Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:14 PM IST

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked service providers to gear up for the 5G launch, post spectrum allocation. The DoT has received payment of around ₹17,876 crore from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the spectrum they won in a recent auction.