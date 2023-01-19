Price war in the EV segment erupts; Tata motors and M&M go head to head

Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:01 PM IST

EV price battle among Indian auto majors has intensified. Despite the expected price rise in lithium-ion sell in April later this year, Tata Motors decided to significantly slash the prices of its popular EV Nexon by ₹31,000-85,000 just a day after the launch of Mahindra’s EV SUV, XUV400. Tata Motors said the move was taken after the company received benefits from additional locations, government initiatives, and production efficiency in the past few months.