Prince William makes rotis, takes phone booking at an Indian restaurant | Watch

Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Britain’s King in waiting, Prince William was seen helping out a family-run Indian restaurant - the ‘Indian Streatery’ in Birmingham. During his visit, Prince William decided to pitch in by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting caller.Accompanied by his wife, Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, Prince William, the heir to the British throne was visiting Birmingham in Central London to celebrate its diverse culture and heritage and to meet future creative industry leaders.