Priyanka Gandhi SLAMS Modi Govt Over Police Action At CJP Protest In Delhi | Watch

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly condemned the police action on CJP protesters, calling it “absolutely disgusting.” She said young students have a genuine problem about their future, which the government is destroying. Priyanka urged PM Modi to listen to the students and accept the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who she held responsible. She accused the government of being anti-youth, anti-poor, and anti-farmer for 12 years. Watch the full remarks.