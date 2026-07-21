Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's EXPLOSIVE Reaction To Police Action At Protest Outside PM Modi's Residence

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the government listen to protesting students, calling their demand genuine and a matter of the nation’s future.She asserted protesting is a fundamental right in democracy and urged Parliament discussion on overhauling the broken education system. Priyanka called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and criticised the contrast between ₹16 lakh crore loan waivers for Adani-Ambani and only ₹1.4 lakh crore spent on education.