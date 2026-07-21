Subscribe

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's EXPLOSIVE Reaction To Police Action At Protest Outside PM Modi's Residence

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded the government listen to protesting students, calling their demand genuine and a matter of the nation’s future.She asserted protesting is a fundamental right in democracy and urged Parliament discussion on overhauling the broken education system. Priyanka called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and criticised the contrast between 16 lakh crore loan waivers for Adani-Ambani and only 1.4 lakh crore spent on education.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Priyanka Gandhi Reactions To Police Action At Protest Outside PM's Residence
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosPriyanka Gandhi Vadra's EXPLOSIVE Reaction To Police Action At Protest Outside PM Modi's Residence
Advertisement
Read Next Story