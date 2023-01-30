Property Insurance Plans | My Money Matters

Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Among all types of insurance plans available today... moreAmong all types of insurance plans available today, one of the least-known plans is property insurance. Here's all you need to know about property insurance: 1- Homeowner's insurance, as its name implies, shields owners of residential properties from suffering financial damages in the event of any unfavourable incidence. 2- Commercial property insurance including offices, warehouses, retail stores, eateries, and factories are covered by this category of property insurance 3- Renter's property insurance 4- Fire Insurance.