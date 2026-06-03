Proposed U.S. Student Visa Changes Could Hit Indian Graduates: AI Startup CEO Issues Warning

Proposed changes to U.S. student visa rules could significantly impact international students—especially Indians. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has suggested ending the long-standing “Duration of Status” system for F-1 visas, replacing it with a fixed stay of up to four years. Experts, including Danielle Goldman, warn that this could reduce flexibility for students, affecting key pathways like OPT and CPT. Extensions for study or work may require approval from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, adding new layers of uncertainty. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d