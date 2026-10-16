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Pros & cons of investing in Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO

Armed with a 25% market share, debt-free balance sheet, and strong OEM lock-ins, Bonfiglioli hits the primary market at 558-586 per share. Analysts say the IPO is fairly priced, but not cheap.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:05 AM IST
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Pros & cons of investing in Bonfiglioli Transmissions IPO
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