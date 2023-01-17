PSU BANKS MAKE A COMEBACK, SET TO RAKE IN 1 LAKH Cr in PROFITS

Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 12:40 AM IST

During an interview with the Panchjanya magazine, an RSS- associated weekly. The finance minister narrated the story of revival the PSU banks. She went into detail about the 4 ₹that led to revival of loss making PSU banks into profit making entities. PSU banks which reported a loss of more than ₹85,000 crores in 2017 are likely to cross the 1 lakh crore in profits mark by the end of this fiscal. Watch as the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman describes how the Modi government made crucial policy changes to revive struggling PSU banks.