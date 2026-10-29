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‘Public resources constrained, millions set to enter job market…’: Ajay Banga

World Bank President Ajay Banga has warned of a projected shortfall of nearly 800 million jobs over the next 10 to 15 years, calling for a shift in global development financing to create employment opportunities for a rapidly growing young population.

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Published29 Oct 2026, 03:11 PM IST
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‘Resources constrained, while millions are set to enter job market’: Ajay Banga
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