Puja, Aarti, Namaz…; Billion Plus Indians Pray For Chandrayaan-3 Landing | Watch

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 06:56 PM IST

A billion plus Indians along with the rest of the ... moreA billion plus Indians along with the rest of the world are praying with one purpose - for the safe landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. From the famous Ganga ghat in Rishikesh to Mahakal temple in Ujjain special pujas, havans and namaz were performed across the country. Watch.