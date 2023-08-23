Puja, Aarti, Namaz…; Billion Plus Indians Pray For Chandrayaan-3 Landing | Watch

A billion plus Indians along with the rest of the ... moreA billion plus Indians along with the rest of the world are praying with one purpose - for the safe landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface. From the famous Ganga ghat in Rishikesh to Mahakal temple in Ujjain special pujas, havans and namaz were performed across the country. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.