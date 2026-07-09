'Punch Back Harder': JD Vance Says US Will Keep Strait Of Hormuz Open As Iran Faces Fresh Warning

JD Vance issued a stern warning to Iran after accusing Tehran of targeting ships near the Strait of Hormuz. Vance said the U.S. had reached a deal to keep vital shipping lanes open but claimed Iran resumed attacks. He warned that any further aggression would trigger a stronger American military response. Vance also said keeping Hormuz open is crucial for global oil and gas supplies, linking regional security to energy prices.
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