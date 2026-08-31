Putin And Xi Jinping Prepare For Major Talks After CIA Chief's Moscow Visit | Details

Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 31 August. The talks come amid escalating Russia-NATO tensions, particularly around Kaliningrad, and just days after a visit to Moscow by the CIA Director. Russia, China and India will share the stage at the SCO Summit. Putin and Xi have previously advocated a united front against Western pressure at such gatherings. Watch the latest updates from Bishkek on the high-level Putin-Xi meeting.