Business News/ Videos / Putin Doesn't Want To Rely On 'Ally' China For Rare Earths, Sets November Deadline For His Officials

Putin Doesn't Want To Rely On 'Ally' China For Rare Earths, Sets November Deadline For His Officials

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 05:36 pm IST Livemint

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes big revelation, says he's ordered the government to present a programme for the development of rare earth metals no later than November. This during the opening remarks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Russia has the world's fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals, used in lasers and military equipment, and has touted plans to boost their output to reduce reliance on Chinese imports. Watch

 
