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Putin Makes Anti-aging Research Into Kremlin's Priority With $26 Billion Longevity Initiative

Russia is spending billions on an ambitious anti-aging mission backed by President Vladimir Putin. From gene therapy and lab-grown organs to bioprinting and xenotransplantation, Moscow is betting heavily on technologies that could extend human lifespan and transform healthcare. But are these breakthroughs real, or is the science still far from delivering on its promises?

Livemint
Published1 Jun 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Putin's Anti-aging Research Begins With $26 Billion Longevity Initiative
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