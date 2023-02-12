Putin mocks western businesses that left Russia, waves them goodbye

Russian President while speaking to senior Russian... moreRussian President while speaking to senior Russian officials mocked western companies that left Russia in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war. At his sarcastic best, Putin reminded the west that Russian economy is resilient and that 'nothing has collapsed in Russia'.
