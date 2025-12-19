Putin JOKES About Aliens at Results of the Year Event! Russian President hilariously responds to reporter's question on interstellar object 3I/ATLAS—winks at secret weapon theories before diving into scientific details. Reveals Moscow's view: unusual comet, no threat. Light-hearted moment amid serious talk!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.