Business News/ Videos / Putin REFUSES To Reveal 'Secret' Behind 'Alien' Comet 3I ATLAS | Watch Viral Moment

Putin REFUSES To Reveal 'Secret' Behind 'Alien' Comet 3I ATLAS | Watch Viral Moment

Updated: 19 Dec 2025, 10:37 pm IST Livemint

Putin JOKES About Aliens at Results of the Year Event! Russian President hilariously responds to reporter's question on interstellar object 3I/ATLAS—winks at secret weapon theories before diving into scientific details. Reveals Moscow's view: unusual comet, no threat. Light-hearted moment amid serious talk!

 
