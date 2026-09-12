Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia faces 30,000 sanctions — more than double the total restrictions imposed on every other country combined. Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, he delivered a sharp attack on Western economic pressure. Putin described global trade coercion as “ugly,” citing the destruction of pipelines, blockade of transport corridors, illegal restrictions and the threat of secondary sanctions.
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