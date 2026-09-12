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Putin Reveals How Russia Is Fighting Back West’s 30,000+ Sanctions At BRICS Summit 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that Russia faces 30,000 sanctions — more than double the total restrictions imposed on every other country combined. Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, he delivered a sharp attack on Western economic pressure. Putin described global trade coercion as “ugly,” citing the destruction of pipelines, blockade of transport corridors, illegal restrictions and the threat of secondary sanctions.

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2026, 04:48 PM IST
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Putin Reveals How Russia Is Fighting Back West’s 30,000+ Sanctions At BRICS 2026
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