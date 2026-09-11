Putin Takes Swipe At G7, Says BRICS Now Accounts For More Than 40% Of Global GDP | Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday drew a comparison between the BRICS grouping and G7, underlining that the former contributes more to the global economy, as he spoke at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d