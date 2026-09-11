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Putin Takes Swipe At G7, Says BRICS Now Accounts For More Than 40% Of Global GDP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday drew a comparison between the BRICS grouping and G7, underlining that the former contributes more to the global economy, as he spoke at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi.

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Published11 Sep 2026, 07:12 PM IST
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Putin Takes Swipe At G7, Says BRICS Now Accounts For More Than 40% Of Global GDP
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