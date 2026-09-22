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Putin vs Europe: Why Macron & Le Pen Are Suddenly Sounding the Alarm On Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Russian hybrid attacks against France and Europe are intensifying. Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella have also accused Moscow of intimidation, threats, destabilisation and psychological pressure. The comments from Le Pen are notable given past scrutiny of her party’s ties with Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the claims as false. The exchange raises a larger question: Is Europe preparing for a growing Russian hybrid threat, or is Moscow correct that NATO countries are building a case against it?

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Published22 Sep 2026, 08:52 PM IST
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Putin vs Europe: Why Macron & Le Pen Are Suddenly Sounding the Alarm On Russia
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