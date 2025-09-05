English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Sept 05 2025 15:56:06
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.50 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 691.85 0.63%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 328.70 -0.45%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.65 0.54%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 937.65 0.30%
Business News/ Videos / Putin, Xi Publicly Snub Trump, Sign Record-Breaking Gas Pipeline Deal Amid U.S. Trade War

Putin, Xi Publicly Snub Trump, Sign Record-Breaking Gas Pipeline Deal Amid U.S. Trade War

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 11:44 pm IST Livemint

Russia and China have finalized a landmark energy agreement during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The two nations signed a binding deal for the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, set to deliver Russian gas to China via Mongolia for the next 30 years. The project is being described as one of the largest and most ambitious gas ventures globally, underscoring Moscow’s pivot to Asia amid ongoing trade tensions. The deal comes as Washington ramps up tariff pressure, but Beijing has emphasized that energy cooperation with Russia is in its “national interest.”

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue