Business News/ Videos / Putin, Xi Publicly Snub Trump, Sign Record-Breaking Gas Pipeline Deal Amid U.S. Trade War

Putin, Xi Publicly Snub Trump, Sign Record-Breaking Gas Pipeline Deal Amid U.S. Trade War

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 11:44 pm IST Livemint

Russia and China have finalized a landmark energy agreement during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Tianjin. The two nations signed a binding deal for the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, set to deliver Russian gas to China via Mongolia for the next 30 years. The project is being described as one of the largest and most ambitious gas ventures globally, underscoring Moscow’s pivot to Asia amid ongoing trade tensions. The deal comes as Washington ramps up tariff pressure, but Beijing has emphasized that energy cooperation with Russia is in its “national interest.”