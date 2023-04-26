‘Putin & Zelensky might meet in Delhi…’; Could India play the peacemaker?

Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST

The Ukraine-Russia war, global economic slowdown, and supply chain disruptions are forcing countries to rethink their longstanding relations. As countries across the world look for a steady source of energy, grains, raw materials, and other necessary commodities new international relationships are being forged. European Union, which is comprised of 27 nations has been struggling to remain united in the face of the Ukraine-Russia war and particularly over relations with China. In this special interview with Mint's Deputy Editor, Abhishek Singh, Velina Tchakarova, the founder of FACE which is a geopolitical consulting firm that offers professional analysis and solutions for the most pertinent geopolitical risks, trends, and scenarios that could have an impact on enterprises or institutions, sheds light on the crisis Europe is going through, the future of Russia-Ukraine war, among other issues of global relevance.