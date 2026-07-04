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Putin's Fuel Crisis Triggers Chinese EV Boom As Russians Ditch Petrol Cars | Explained

Russia's worsening fuel shortages are reshaping the country's automobile market, with a growing number of consumers turning to Chinese electric vehicles as petrol and diesel supplies remain under pressure. The shift comes as Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy infrastructure continue to disrupt fuel availability, driving up prices and altering buying patterns across the country. Watch.

Livemint
Published4 Jul 2026, 09:32 PM IST
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Putin's Fuel Crisis Triggers Chinese EV Boom As Russians Ditch Petrol Cars
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