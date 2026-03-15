Putin's Russia Sends MASSIVE Aid To Iran Amid Tehran's War Against U.S. & Israel | Details

Russia Sends 13 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Iran on Putin’s Orders – First Major Support Since US-Israel War! Moscow’s Emergency Situations Ministry dispatched the supplies via Il-76 aircraft to Azerbaijan for onward transfer to Tehran, making Russia one of the earliest countries to publicly aid Iran after the conflict began on February 28. The move allows Putin to position Russia as Tehran’s humanitarian ally. At the same time, Trump’s one-month sanctions waiver on stranded Russian oil has split the West — Germany, France and UK show hesitation — creating a stark contrast: Russia delivers medicine while Western powers argue over weakening sanctions on Moscow.