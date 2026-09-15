Putin's Russia Tests NATO's Baltic Defence With 'Drone' Offensive? | Details

A Russian drone was spotted off the Baltic Sea coast near the village of Rusinowo in Poland, according to the country’s defence minister. Footage appeared to show a target drone resembling a Gerbera-type unmanned aircraft, with Latin markings and a torn-off nose section. An official inspection is underway. In a separate incident, NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace near Pratkunai. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the readiness of NATO forces is vital amid Russia’s intensifying aggression against Ukraine.