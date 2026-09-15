Putin's Russia Tests NATO's Baltic Defence With 'Drone' Offensive? | Details

A Russian drone was spotted off the Baltic Sea coast near the village of Rusinowo in Poland, according to the country’s defence minister. Footage appeared to show a target drone resembling a Gerbera-type unmanned aircraft, with Latin markings and a torn-off nose section. An official inspection is underway. In a separate incident, NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace near Pratkunai. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the readiness of NATO forces is vital amid Russia’s intensifying aggression against Ukraine.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.