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Putin’s Sochi Home Targeted? Ukraine’s Drone War Reaches Russian President’s Black Sea Stronghold

Ukraine’s drone war has reportedly reached Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi, with Russian officials claiming overnight attacks damaged three homes and targeted an S-400 air defence system. Reports also alleged that Vladimir Putin’s Bocharov Ruchey residence was targeted, though the claim has not been independently verified and Kyiv has not commented. The reported strikes come as Ukraine continues expanding drone attacks deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and diesel fuel, raising questions over whether Kyiv’s latest actions could further strain relations with Washington.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2026, 01:31 PM IST
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Ukraine’s Drone War Reaches Russian President’s Black Sea Stronghold
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