Putin's Top Official Drops Bombshell as Ukraine-Russia Truce Talks Take an Unexpected Turn

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has mocked European countries over their presence in Abu Dhabi during the latest Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral talks, jokingly asking whether their planes should be shot down. Lavrov said Moscow would not stop Washington from holding separate meetings with European representatives but questioned whether such consultations would help the negotiations. The remarks come as US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 amid growing European concerns about being sidelined from efforts to end the Ukraine war.