Subscribe

Putin's Top Official Drops Bombshell as Ukraine-Russia Truce Talks Take an Unexpected Turn

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has mocked European countries over their presence in Abu Dhabi during the latest Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral talks, jokingly asking whether their planes should be shot down. Lavrov said Moscow would not stop Washington from holding separate meetings with European representatives but questioned whether such consultations would help the negotiations. The remarks come as US, Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 amid growing European concerns about being sidelined from efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Top Putin Aide Drops Bombshell As Ukraine-Russia Truce Talks Take New Turn
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosPutin's Top Official Drops Bombshell as Ukraine-Russia Truce Talks Take an Unexpected Turn
Advertisement
Read Next Story