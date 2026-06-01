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PwC, Deloitte, KPMG Blocked Cockroach Janta Party Websites? Employees Report Firewall Restrictions

The Cockroach Janta Party controversy is now expanding beyond social media after reports emerged that employees at major consulting firms were unable to access CJP-linked websites through their office networks. According to a Mint report, employees at PwC, Deloitte and KPMG reported firewall restrictions on company intranets, even as the satirical online movement continues to attract attention across India. Watch.

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Published1 Jun 2026, 07:40 PM IST
PwC, Deloitte, KPMG Blocked Cockroach Janta Party Websites? Employees Report
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