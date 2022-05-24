Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'QUAD a force for good': PM Modi in Tokyo praises body for making Indo-Pacific 'better'

Updated: 24 May 2022, 02:13 PM IST Livemint

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Tokyo, said that Quad has emerged as a ‘force for good’. PM Modi was received by Japanese counterpart Kishida ahead of the Quad Leaders’ Summit. Besides PM Modi, the Quad summit was attended by Joe Biden, Kishida & Australian PM Anthony Albanese. 'Our mutual trust, our determination, is giving new energy and enthusiasm to the democratic forces,' PM Modi said. He added, 'Quad is moving ahead with a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific which will further strengthen its image of a force for good. Watch the full video for more.