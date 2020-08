Quickly repositioned portfolio: Cipla's Umang Vohra on Covid & pharma sector

Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 10:06 AM IST

Umang Vohra, the Managing Director and Global Chie... moreUmang Vohra, the Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer at Cipla, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the pharmaceutical sector in India. He was speaking at the latest edition of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar series. Watch the full video for more.