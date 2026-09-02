'Quiet Conversations': US And China Discuss Iran | Bessent Says 'More In Common Than Differences'

The Iran conflict may be creating an unexpected point of convergence between Washington and Beijing. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States and China have had “quiet conversations” on Iran during the G20 meeting in Asheville, North Carolina. Bessent also claimed the two countries have “more in common than differences” when it comes to Iran. His remarks came as the U.S. launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran, triggering Iranian retaliation and escalating the conflict. The latest fighting has pushed global energy prices higher and added to pressure on Donald Trump at home. Could Iran bring the U.S. and China closer?