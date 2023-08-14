Race To The Moon: Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia's Luna-25 | Who Will Reach Moon's South Pole First?

Race to the moon is heating up. Although it is a r... moreRace to the moon is heating up. Although it is a race between friends - India & Russia. But Make no mistake both countries are determined to reach the moon. Russia launched Luna 25 today on 11 August Russia’s first in 47 years. Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 are now in a neck-to-neck race to reach the lunar south pole. As both countries would like to go in the history books as the first to achieve a soft landing on the south pole. The question is, who will? Watch the full video for more details.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.