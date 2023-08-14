Race To The Moon: Chandrayaan-3 Vs Russia's Luna-25 | Who Will Reach Moon's South Pole First?

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Race to the moon is heating up. Although it is a r... moreRace to the moon is heating up. Although it is a race between friends - India & Russia. But Make no mistake both countries are determined to reach the moon. Russia launched Luna 25 today on 11 August Russia’s first in 47 years. Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-3 are now in a neck-to-neck race to reach the lunar south pole. As both countries would like to go in the history books as the first to achieve a soft landing on the south pole. The question is, who will? Watch the full video for more details.