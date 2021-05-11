‘Radhe’ sparks fears of multi-platform releases, ‘Master’ ends box office run

Updated: 11 May 2021, 08:38 AM IST

The move to release Salman Khan’s Radhe simultaneo... moreThe move to release Salman Khan’s Radhe simultaneously online and in theatres has devastated cinema owners that were pinning hopes on the popular star's film to revive business. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.