‘Radhe’ up for big losses, ‘Karnan’ comes to Amazon Prime Video

Updated: 18 May 2021, 01:16 PM IST

Dealing a blow to cinemas and distributors, Salman... moreDealing a blow to cinemas and distributors, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has debuted on ZeePlex and ZEE5—without any signs of Zee recouping the Rs. 200 crore it paid to acquire the film. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.