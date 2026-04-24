Raghav Chadha Leads MASS Exit As 7 AAP MPs Merge With BJP | WATCH

In a major political earthquake, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP. Days after being removed as deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Chadha announced that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs have decided to merge with the BJP using constitutional provisions. Along with him, MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal also joined the BJP. Chadha revealed that several other AAP leaders including Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, and Vikram Sahney have also chosen to switch sides. This marks a significant setback for AAP and a boost for BJP in the Upper House. What led to this mass exodus from AAP? Watch the full details. Is this the beginning of the end for AAP? Drop your thoughts in the comments.