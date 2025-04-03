Explore
Business News/ Videos / Raghav Chadha Suggests 'Withholding' Musk's Starlink Approval To Counter Tariffs, Scindia Responds

Raghav Chadha Suggests 'Withholding' Musk's Starlink Approval To Counter Tariffs, Scindia Responds

Updated: 03 Apr 2025, 04:41 PM IST Livemint

Raghav Chadha | Raghav Chadha News | Raghav Chadha Speech | Raghav Chadha On Trump Tariffs | Raghav Chadha On Musk Starlink Approval | Scindia | Lok Sabha News | Lok Sabha Debate | Raghav Chadha Lok Sabha Speech | Parliament News | Raghav Chadha Parliament Speech | Trump On India Tariff Raghav Chadha Suggests 'Withholding' Musk's Starlink Approval To Counter Trump Tariffs, Scindia Responds Speaking in the Parliament on Thursday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha talked about the Trump's 26% tariffs imposed on India and how it could impact the country. Chadha suggested withholding Elon Musk's Starlink approval as a bargaining chip to negotiate a better deal with Donald Trump. Here's what Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said! Watch!

 
