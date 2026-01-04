Raghav Chadha vs Deepinder Goyal: Showdown Over Delivery Workers Protest Escalates After New Video

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 12:48 am IST

India’s gig economy dispute has escalated after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha publicly confronted Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal over delivery riders protesting low pay and work pressure. The exchange has now spilled across X, with responses from senior startup leaders adding fuel to the controversy. The episode comes as delivery workers across platforms seek higher wages and fairer working conditions amid rapid expansion of ultra-fast delivery models. With millions of Indians dependent on app-based work, the standoff is drawing national attention to how platform companies treat their frontline workforce. Watch.