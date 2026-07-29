Rahul Gandhi Blames Amit Shah For Brutal Police Action On Student Protesters In Delhi | FULL SPEECH

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi strongly accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering or being aware of police action on protesting students in Delhi. He claimed he saw Shah calling police officers and Jitendra Singh receiving calls from him during the protests. Rahul alleged pellet guns and batons with nails were used, with one student likely to lose eyesight, and plainclothes officers involved. He said Shah is either culpable or incompetent and must go.