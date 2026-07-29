Subscribe

Rahul Gandhi Blames Amit Shah For Brutal Police Action On Student Protesters In Delhi | FULL SPEECH

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi strongly accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of ordering or being aware of police action on protesting students in Delhi. He claimed he saw Shah calling police officers and Jitendra Singh receiving calls from him during the protests. Rahul alleged pellet guns and batons with nails were used, with one student likely to lose eyesight, and plainclothes officers involved. He said Shah is either culpable or incompetent and must go.

Livemint
Published29 Jul 2026, 08:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi Blames Amit Shah For Police Action On Student Protesters In Delhi
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosRahul Gandhi Blames Amit Shah For Brutal Police Action On Student Protesters In Delhi | FULL SPEECH
Advertisement
Read Next Story