Rahul Gandhi Ditches Contest With Smriti Irani, Files Nomination From Raebareli | Details

Updated: 06 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday responded to Congress's decision not to field Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, calling it a proclamation of defeat and that the ‘so-called’ family bastion is now bereft of any family member. Irani also said that Rahul Gandhi leaving the Amethi seat was a wakeup call for voters of Wayanad.