'Rahul Gandhi Diverting Attention From CJP Protest': AAP Accuses Rahul of Shielding PM Modi | Watch

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over the Congress protest at LKM, alleging that the Congress leader is attempting to divert attention from the ongoing CJP-led student movement. Dhanda claimed Congress opposed the movement from the beginning and accused Rahul Gandhi of shielding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions. The remarks have intensified the political war between AAP and Congress, adding a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the student protests. Watch the full statement and the latest political developments.