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Rahul Gandhi Insists No Parliament Discussions Over Paper Leak Until Dharmendra Pradhan's Quits

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi outlined the Opposition’s firm stance on the NEET issue, listing three demands: resignation of “corrupt” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action against those who attacked students, and PM Modi’s apology. He said no conversation or discussion will happen before Pradhan is removed. Rahul also criticised the government for switching off his mic when he tried to respond to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Watch the full statement.

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Published24 Jul 2026, 06:11 PM IST
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Rahul Gandhi Insists No Parl Discussions Over Paper Leak Until Pradhan Quits
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