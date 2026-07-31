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Rahul Gandhi Leads Oppositions' Parliament Protest Over Ram Mandir Funds Row | Watch

After the paper leak face-off, the Opposition has shifted focus to alleged embezzlement and theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Rahul Gandhi led a demonstration outside Parliament as the Monsoon Session witnessed uproar, with the Opposition demanding accountability from the government.

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Published31 Jul 2026, 05:00 PM IST
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Rahul Gandhi Leads Oppositions' Parliament Protest Over Ram Mandir Funds Row
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