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Rahul Gandhi Sets 30-Second Challenge For PM Modi To End Anti-CEC Protests | Details

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has rejected Delhi traders’ appeal to postpone the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally at Ramlila Maidan. Responding to concerns that the protest could disrupt peak festive shopping, Gandhi said the demonstration would stop in 30 seconds if Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacks Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He linked the demand to the Opposition’s allegations of electoral irregularities and “vote theft.” The Chamber of Trade and Industry had urged a delay until after 10 November, citing potential disruption to commercial activity worth thousands of crores during Dhanteras and Diwali.

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Published26 Oct 2026, 09:36 PM IST
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Rahul Gandhi Sets 30-Second Challenge For PM Modi To End Anti-CEC Protests
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